Glencore’s (GLEN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Glencore (LON:GLEN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. HSBC set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on Glencore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Barclays set a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on Glencore and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.36) target price (down from GBX 410 ($5.36)) on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 396.13 ($5.18).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN opened at GBX 305.15 ($3.99) on Monday. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 416.91 ($5.45).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

See Also: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.