GLENCORE PLC/ADR (GLNCY) vs. INPEX Corp/ADR (IPXHY) Financial Survey

GLENCORE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) and INPEX Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of GLENCORE PLC/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of INPEX Corp/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and INPEX Corp/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GLENCORE PLC/ADR N/A N/A N/A INPEX Corp/ADR 4.24% 3.81% 2.81%

Dividends

GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. INPEX Corp/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. GLENCORE PLC/ADR pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GLENCORE PLC/ADR and INPEX Corp/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GLENCORE PLC/ADR 0 2 6 0 2.75 INPEX Corp/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has a beta of 2.14, meaning that its stock price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INPEX Corp/ADR has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GLENCORE PLC/ADR and INPEX Corp/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GLENCORE PLC/ADR $205.48 billion 0.27 $5.78 billion $0.78 9.91 INPEX Corp/ADR $8.43 billion 2.05 $363.25 million N/A N/A

GLENCORE PLC/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than INPEX Corp/ADR.

GLENCORE PLC/ADR Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore. The Energy Products segment activities include coal mining and oil production operations covering crude oil, oil products, steam coal, and metallurgical coal; and investments in ports, vessels, and storage facilities. The Agricultural Products segment engages in the storage, handling, processing, and port facilities of wheat, corn, canola, barley, rice, oil seeds, meals, edible oils, biofuels, cotton, and sugar. Glencore plc markets and delivers physical commodities sourced from third party producers and its production to industrial consumers in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil, and food processing industries. The company was formerly known as Glencore Xstrata plc and changed its name to Glencore plc in May 2014. Glencore plc was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

INPEX Corp/ADR Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc. The company holds interests in approximately 70 projects in approximately 20 countries; and owns a natural gas pipeline network of 1,500 kilometers. As of March 31, 2018, its proved reserves were 2,747 million barrels for crude oil, condensate, and LPG; and 5,976 billion cubic feet for natural gas. Inpex Corporation was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

