GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

GSK stock opened at $39.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $34.52 and a 52 week high of $42.36.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, July 20th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.