General Dynamics Co. to Post FY2018 Earnings of $11.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Dynamics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $11.35 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.20.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on GD. Argus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

General Dynamics stock opened at $169.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. General Dynamics has a 52-week low of $167.27 and a 52-week high of $230.00. The firm has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.78.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

In other news, insider S. Daniel Johnson sold 77,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $15,550,328.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333 shares in the company, valued at $19,851,700.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,914,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $101,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $107,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $112,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

See Also: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.