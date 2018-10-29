Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,310 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods comprises approximately 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho set a $82.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.56.

NYSE:TSN traded up $0.98 on Monday, hitting $61.45. The company had a trading volume of 88,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,332,906. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.79 and a 52 week high of $84.65.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The company raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

