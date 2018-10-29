Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 2,525 Shares of Zillow Group Inc (ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Zillow Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zillow Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Zillow Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $1.05 on Monday, hitting $37.16. 40,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,947. Zillow Group Inc has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $65.42. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.93 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 8.18, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. Zillow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $60.00 price target on Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

