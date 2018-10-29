FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Allergan plc (AGN) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Allergan in a report issued on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Boris now expects that the company will earn $19.07 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $19.14. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Allergan’s FY2021 earnings at $21.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $23.37 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Monday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Allergan in a report on Friday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $164.00 target price on Allergan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.23.

NYSE:AGN opened at $177.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allergan has a 1 year low of $142.81 and a 1 year high of $197.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

In other Allergan news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $190.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph H. Boccuzi acquired 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $190.59 per share, with a total value of $171,531.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products for the central nervous system, eye care, medical aesthetics and dermatology, gastroenterology, women's health, urology, and anti-infective therapeutic categories.

