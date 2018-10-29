FY2019 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (RS)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Rosenfeld now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $9.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s FY2020 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.27). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.30.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $76.24 on Monday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $72.69 and a fifty-two week high of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 107.9% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 130.1% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director David H. Hannah sold 25,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total value of $2,251,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company in the United States and internationally. The company provides steel, aluminum, stainless, and specialty metals and related processing services to customers in various industries, such as infrastructure and energy; fabricates steel and aluminum products; and provides various precision fabrication services, including laser cutting, shearing, computer numerated control (CNC) punching, and CNC forming and rolling, as well as welding, assembly, painting, inventory management, and engineering expertise.

