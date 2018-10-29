FY2019 EPS Estimates for HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) – Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for HealthStream in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.41. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSTM. ValuEngine upgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barrington Research downgraded HealthStream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BidaskClub downgraded HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

NASDAQ:HSTM opened at $26.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.33 million, a P/E ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.62. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HealthStream by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $322,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in HealthStream by 379.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 306,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,362,000 after acquiring an additional 242,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in HealthStream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in HealthStream by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,508,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,187,000 after acquiring an additional 54,836 shares during the last quarter. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions to the healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in HealthStream Workforce Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions segments. The company offers workforce development solutions comprising software-as-a-service (SaaS) and subscription-based products to meet talent management, training, certification, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and development needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

