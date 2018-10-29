FY2018 EPS Estimates for Trivago NV – Boosted by DA Davidson (TRVG)

Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for Trivago in a report released on Thursday, October 25th. DA Davidson analyst T. White now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.08). DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trivago’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $253.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.60 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Trivago’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trivago from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

TRVG stock opened at $6.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.17 and a beta of 1.10. Trivago has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Trivago by 200.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trivago in the second quarter worth $130,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Trivago by 167.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 68,517 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Trivago in the first quarter worth $500,000. 6.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

