FY2018 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp (PGR) Boosted by B. Riley

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Progressive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $4.80 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.75. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Progressive’s FY2019 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Progressive from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

PGR stock opened at $68.11 on Monday. Progressive has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The company has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. Progressive had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Progressive by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Progressive by 8,571.8% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William M. Cody sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $808,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,164. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

