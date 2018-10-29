FY2018 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning Lowered by Analyst (OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research decreased their FY2018 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now forecasts that the construction company will earn $4.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.25. Northcoast Research has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.94.

NYSE:OC opened at $45.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $42.88 and a 52 week high of $96.52.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $88,523.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 18,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Owens Corning by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 74,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,802 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Owens Corning by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Owens Corning by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

