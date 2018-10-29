FY2018 EPS Estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.15 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

MCRI opened at $40.47 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $723.81 million, a PE ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 609.8% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $182,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Bob Farahi bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.84 per share, for a total transaction of $358,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 419,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,806,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of March 5, 2018, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

