FY2018 EPS Estimates for IDEX Co. Lifted by Analyst (IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 24th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Connors now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.30. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $623.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.94 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 16.54%. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.55.

IDEX stock opened at $127.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.39. IDEX has a one year low of $125.10 and a one year high of $157.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $3,508,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 252,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $3,699,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDEX in the second quarter worth about $155,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William M. Cook sold 1,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $293,931.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,628,813.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 7,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.58, for a total value of $1,148,164.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,792 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,910 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 15th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

