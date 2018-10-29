FY2018 EPS Estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Raised by William Blair (DLR)

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note issued on Thursday, October 25th. William Blair analyst J. Breen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.62. William Blair also issued estimates for DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $768.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.08 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $106.01 on Monday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 61,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 27.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 487,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,687,000 after buying an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

