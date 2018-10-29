FY2018 Earnings Forecast for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.44) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.40). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s FY2019 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COLL. BidaskClub upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott set a $27.00 price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.42. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.21 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 1930.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $224,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 113.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,757 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 34.7% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 25,000 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $413,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 361,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,330. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 25.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and tampering, including chewing, crushing, and/or dissolving.

