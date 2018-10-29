FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.11.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

NYSE:ALLY opened at $24.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $23.69 and a 12-month high of $31.29.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 10.22%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services for consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients in the United States and Canada. The company operates Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

