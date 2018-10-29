FutureFuel Corp. (FF) Holdings Decreased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,309 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,978 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of FutureFuel worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FutureFuel by 113.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,523 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,053 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $179,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $259,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in FutureFuel by 84.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,132 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in FutureFuel by 9.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

FF stock opened at $16.36 on Monday. FutureFuel Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.32 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The firm has a market cap of $715.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.67.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

