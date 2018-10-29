Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €85.34 ($99.23).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FRA shares. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Societe Generale set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

Shares of FRA FRA opened at €67.06 ($77.98) on Monday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 52-week low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 52-week high of €97.26 ($113.09).

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

