Focused Wealth Management Inc Has $186,000 Stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Focused Wealth Management Inc lowered its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 72.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 63.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 29,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $3,444,364.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,190.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 437,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $50,333,085.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,498,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,370,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,701 shares of company stock valued at $69,049,384 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $113.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.89 and a one year high of $119.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

