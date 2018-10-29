FNY Investment Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 474,388 Brookfield Property Reit Inc (BPR)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 474,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,000. Brookfield Property Reit accounts for approximately 2.3% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Separately, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BPR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.94. The company had a trading volume of 94,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $90 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

