FNY Investment Advisers LLC Invests $617,000 in Skyline Co. (SKY) Stock

FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Mak Capital One LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $478,443,000. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $21,277,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Skyline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,000,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 519,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,207,000 after purchasing an additional 318,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 151,323 shares during the last quarter.

Get Skyline alerts:

Shares of Skyline stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,991. Skyline Co. has a 12-month low of $11.30 and a 12-month high of $35.65.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The construction company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Skyline had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $322.26 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Friday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Skyline in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyline currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other Skyline news, insider Bain Capital Credit Member, Ll sold 3,777,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $105,494,095.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Roger K. Scholten sold 11,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $243,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,925,566 shares of company stock worth $344,466,288.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

See Also: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.