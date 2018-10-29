FNY Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 101.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,958,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $423,729,000 after purchasing an additional 186,407 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Autoliv by 257.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 86,389 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,373,000 after purchasing an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Autoliv by 64.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 157,097 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,312,000 after purchasing an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Autoliv by 12.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,889,000 after purchasing an additional 44,969 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $5,471,000. 40.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.77. 180,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,978. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.22. Autoliv Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.99 and a 1-year high of $115.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 42,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $3,812,993.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,796,927.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Longbow Research set a $120.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.48.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

