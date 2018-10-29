FNY Investment Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 758,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 320.9% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 106,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 81,456 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth $113,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth $140,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 153.2% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,889.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 45,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.85. 344,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,753,977. The company has a market capitalization of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $4.21.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.