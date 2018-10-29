Fluent Financial LLC Sells 1,662 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC)

Fluent Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $184,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 645.0% in the second quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 30.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $489,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.05. The stock had a trading volume of 299,253 shares. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $32.86.

