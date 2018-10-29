Fluent Financial LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Raytheon (RTN)

Fluent Financial LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Raytheon makes up about 1.5% of Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addison Capital Co boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 1,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 21.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 16.5% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 2.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 18.3% during the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTN traded down $8.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $168.35. 3,597,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,765,965. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $165.79 and a 52-week high of $229.75.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 45.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Raytheon in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $235.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.14.

In other Raytheon news, VP Taylor W. Lawrence sold 3,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.41, for a total transaction of $657,853.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,817,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

