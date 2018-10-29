FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Shares Sold by Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB cut its position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 30,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $2,065,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FleetCor Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,558,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 377,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,505,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in FleetCor Technologies by 146.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 892,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,107,000 after purchasing an additional 530,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

FLT stock opened at $188.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.12 and a 1 year high of $230.24.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $585.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.27 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 35.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

FLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FleetCor Technologies from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.40.

FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

