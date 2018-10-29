Five9 Inc (FIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce sales of $61.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. Five9 posted sales of $50.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $246.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $245.46 million to $248.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $291.15 million, with estimates ranging from $285.00 million to $295.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. Five9’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Five9 from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five9 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $36.27 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a current ratio of 6.96.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 6,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $304,006.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,796,020.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gaurav Passi sold 979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $33,726.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,333.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,937 shares of company stock worth $4,700,892. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 713,010 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 269,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 88,968 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 157,812 shares during the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.