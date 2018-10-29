Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $17.37 Million Position in Owens Corning (OC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,017 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 21,343 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Owens Corning by 2,016.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,133 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $88,523.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,332.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $45.22 on Monday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $42.88 and a twelve month high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 16th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, September 24th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

