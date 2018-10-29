FirstCash (FCFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FirstCash Inc. is an operator of pawn stores. The company focuses on serving cash and credit constrained consumers through its retail pawn locations, which buy and sell jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, musical instruments and other merchandise. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. FirstCash, Inc., formerly known as First Cash Financial Services Inc., is based in Arlington, United States. “

FCFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.17.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.04. The stock had a trading volume of 227,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.50. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $62.65 and a 52-week high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $429.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.46 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 9.40%. Analysts forecast that FirstCash will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $205,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $252,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

