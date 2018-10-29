First Trust Advisors LP Raises Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,309 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $55,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 157.6% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of BK opened at $45.47 on Monday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $58.99. The company has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 31.11%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

