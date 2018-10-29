First Trust Advisors LP Has $62.91 Million Holdings in Mastercard Inc (MA)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $62,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,165,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 70,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,762,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dock Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $237.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mastercard from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Mastercard from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.86.

In other news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MA stock opened at $197.49 on Monday. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $140.61 and a 1-year high of $225.35. The company has a market capitalization of $205.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 103.82% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

