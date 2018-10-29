First Quadrant L P CA Has $856,000 Position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (LSXMA)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 93.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 262,048 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $161,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Cohen Klingenstein LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A in the second quarter valued at about $259,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 54,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,011,010.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $38.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.94. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $48.57.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

