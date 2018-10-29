First Hawaiian Bank Takes $300,000 Position in HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 541.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 34,125 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.93, for a total transaction of $4,433,861.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,749,251.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 22,782 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.12, for a total transaction of $2,896,047.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,760,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $8,179,583. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $127.86 on Monday. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $74.26 and a 52 week high of $141.11. The company has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

HCA has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $122.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. ValuEngine upgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.95.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

