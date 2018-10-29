First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in Marriott International Inc (MAR)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $133,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 40.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Marriott International by 38.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,856,000 after buying an additional 82,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 17.8% in the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. 61.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $148.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.23.

In other Marriott International news, Director Frederick A. Henderson purchased 1,640 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.84 per share, with a total value of $198,177.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,177.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAR opened at $112.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $149.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International Inc will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

