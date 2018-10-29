First Hawaiian Bank Buys New Holdings in Gentex Co. (GNTX)

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 14,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $115,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 61.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,665 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gentex from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Longbow Research set a $28.00 target price on shares of Gentex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other Gentex news, Director Richard O. Schaum purchased 5,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $114,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,738. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 6,155 shares of company stock worth $138,187 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The company had revenue of $460.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.51 million. Gentex had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.83%. Gentex’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 4th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.38%.

Gentex Profile

Gentex Corporation provides automatic-dimming and non-dimming rearview mirrors, and electronics for the automotive industry; dimmable aircraft windows for the aviation industry; and commercial smoke alarms and signaling devices for the fire protection industry worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and interior and exterior non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors with electronic features for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.