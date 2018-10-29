First Foundation (FFWM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $19.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of First Foundation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Foundation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 price target on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Foundation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FFWM opened at $15.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. First Foundation has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $20.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.60.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.89 million. First Foundation had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Foundation will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Max Briggs bought 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James G. Brakke bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $87,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 13,900 shares of company stock worth $224,822. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Foundation by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,968,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,574,000 after acquiring an additional 820,394 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,974,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,612,000 after acquiring an additional 353,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Foundation by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,001,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,566,000 after acquiring an additional 282,455 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in First Foundation by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 939,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 55,610 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA lifted its stake in First Foundation by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 670,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,422,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

