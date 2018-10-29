First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 17,015 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (JCI)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 17,015 shares during the period. Johnson Controls International makes up approximately 2.4% of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $12,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,394 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Busey Trust CO increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 91,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 9.6% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $32.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 491,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,326,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $30.91 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.64.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services.

