First Data’s (FDC) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

First Data (NYSE:FDC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.05% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “: We maintain our Neutral rating on FDC and lower our PT to $20 from $23 given a lower outlook due to FX. Our Neutral rating is based on the company’s below-industry growth rate and comparative leverage. Quarterly top- line results were below FactSet expectations as all segments missed, due to FX and divestitures in the GFS business, whose impact was greater than expected. GBS a point of focus, was up in the mid-single digits on an organic constant currency (cc) basis. Total GBS decelerated to 6% organic growth from 8% last quarter.””

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Data from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “$22.60” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Data to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Craig Hallum set a $35.00 price objective on shares of First Data and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

NYSE FDC traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.01. The company had a trading volume of 49,489,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,089,018. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $26.62. The company has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,408,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,296.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,131,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock valued at $10,415,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Data by 820.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in First Data during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Data Company Profile

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

