First Data (FDC) Issues FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

First Data (NYSE:FDC) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.38-1.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.45.
First Data stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.56. First Data has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.
First Data (NYSE:FDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 15.39%. First Data’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Data will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,034. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 484,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About First Data
First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.
Featured Story: Relative Strength Index
Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.