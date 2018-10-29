First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Upgraded at Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Commonwealth Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

FCF opened at $12.86 on Thursday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.90%.

First Commonwealth Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,063,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,221,000 after purchasing an additional 75,120 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,877,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,410,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,315,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,402,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.