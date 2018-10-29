First Command Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (IJH)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,827,000. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF makes up 5.4% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 16,076.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,062,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,012,930 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,694,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,190,000 after purchasing an additional 527,046 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,942,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,019,000 after purchasing an additional 416,666 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,656,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,294,000 after purchasing an additional 411,965 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,822,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,861,119,000 after purchasing an additional 237,501 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $178.99 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $176.32 and a 52 week high of $205.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 27th were given a $0.8419 dividend. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 26th.

About iShares Core S&P Mid Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

