First Bancorp (FBNC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “First Bancorp is a one-bank holding company. The principal activity of the Company is the ownership and operation of First Bank. They also own and operate two nonbank subsidiaries, Montgomery Data Services, Inc. and First Bancorp Financial Services, Inc. “

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBNC. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of First Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Monday, August 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $35.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $33.88 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $67.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.43 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other First Bancorp news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 139,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,568,013.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $31,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,244.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,925,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,005,000 after purchasing an additional 86,499 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 771,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,572,000 after purchasing an additional 70,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 593,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Bancorp by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,784,000 after purchasing an additional 215,043 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Bancorp (FBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.