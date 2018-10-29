FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 6,031 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 344,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,031 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 102,146.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 4.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 260,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in AT&T by 35.6% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 438,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 115,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

In other AT&T news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,034.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $29.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $39.33. The company has a market cap of $178.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.40.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.57%.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

