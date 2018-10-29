Financial Survey: Wageworks (WAGE) vs. Points International (PCOM)

Wageworks (NYSE:WAGE) and Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wageworks and Points International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wageworks N/A N/A N/A Points International 1.60% 14.17% 5.12%

44.5% of Points International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Wageworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wageworks and Points International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wageworks 0 3 3 0 2.50 Points International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wageworks presently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 40.06%. Points International has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.32%. Given Points International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Points International is more favorable than Wageworks.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wageworks and Points International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wageworks $364.71 million 4.36 $20.20 million N/A N/A Points International $347.55 million 0.52 $3.38 million N/A N/A

Wageworks has higher revenue and earnings than Points International.

Risk and Volatility

Wageworks has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Points International has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wageworks beats Points International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer-directed benefits. It offers health card programs, health savings account, pre-tax spending accounts, medical and dental reimbursement arrangements, and transit and parking programs. The company was founded by Clem O’Donnell and Jon Kessler on January 28, 2000 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

About Points International

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward. The Platform Partners segment offers various applications that are connected to and enabled by the functionality of the loyalty commerce platform (LCP); and provides loyalty programs, merchants, and other consumer service applications leverage the LCP to distribute loyalty currency, and loyalty commerce transactions through multiple channels, including loyalty program, co-branded, and third-party channels. The Points Travel segment provides online travel bookings, including Points Travel and PointsHound services. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

