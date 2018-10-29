Financial Survey: VIVENDI SA/ADR (VIVHY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (BATRK)

VIVENDI SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) and Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

VIVENDI SA/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Liberty Braves Group Series C does not pay a dividend. VIVENDI SA/ADR pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VIVENDI SA/ADR and Liberty Braves Group Series C, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIVENDI SA/ADR 1 0 2 0 2.33 Liberty Braves Group Series C 0 1 0 0 2.00

Liberty Braves Group Series C has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.32%. Given Liberty Braves Group Series C’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Braves Group Series C is more favorable than VIVENDI SA/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIVENDI SA/ADR N/A N/A N/A Liberty Braves Group Series C N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIVENDI SA/ADR and Liberty Braves Group Series C’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIVENDI SA/ADR $14.13 billion 2.21 $1.39 billion $1.15 20.98 Liberty Braves Group Series C $386.00 million 2.62 -$20.27 million ($0.51) -49.82

VIVENDI SA/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Liberty Braves Group Series C. Liberty Braves Group Series C is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIVENDI SA/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of VIVENDI SA/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Liberty Braves Group Series C shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

VIVENDI SA/ADR has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Braves Group Series C has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

VIVENDI SA/ADR beats Liberty Braves Group Series C on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIVENDI SA/ADR

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment is involved in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provides artist and merchandising services. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV channels and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes cinema films and TV series. The Havas segment covers various communications disciplines, including creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing and experts counseling services; and operates L'Olympia and Théâtre de L'OEuvre, as well as CanalOlympia live performance venues. The New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform; and produces digital content. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Universal S.A. and changed its name to Vivendi SA in April 2006. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

