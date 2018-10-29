Financial Review: theglobe.com (TGLO) & Cogint (COGT)

theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) and Cogint (NASDAQ:COGT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares theglobe.com and Cogint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets theglobe.com N/A N/A -13,372.26% Cogint -24.16% -18.16% -12.53%

0.0% of theglobe.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of Cogint shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.3% of theglobe.com shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.1% of Cogint shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for theglobe.com and Cogint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score theglobe.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Cogint 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cogint has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Given Cogint’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cogint is more favorable than theglobe.com.

Volatility & Risk

theglobe.com has a beta of 7.82, meaning that its stock price is 682% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cogint has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares theglobe.com and Cogint’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio theglobe.com N/A N/A -$390,000.00 N/A N/A Cogint $220.27 million 0.90 -$53.20 million ($0.72) -3.82

theglobe.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cogint.

About theglobe.com

theglobe.com, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company operated as an online community with registered members and users in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Dallas, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, theglobe.com, inc. operates as a subsidiary of Delfin Midstream LLC.

About Cogint

Cogint, Inc., a data and analytics company, provides cloud-based information and performance marketing solutions to enterprises in various industries in the United States. It operates in two segments, Information Services and Performance Marketing. The Information Services segment provides solutions to organizations in the risk management and consumer marketing industries. It offers CORE, a data fusion platform that provides information about individuals, businesses, and assets for banking and financial services companies, insurance companies, healthcare companies, law enforcement and government, the collection industry, law firms, retail, telecommunications companies, and corporate security and investigative firms. This segment also provides data acquisition solutions that enable clients to grow their customer databases by using self-declared consumer insights to identify, connect with, and acquire first-party consumer data and multi-channel marketing consent. The Performance Marketing segment operates Agile Audience Engine platform that helps brands, advertisers, and marketers find the right customers in the business-to-consumer vertical, including Internet and telecommunications, financial services, health and wellness, consumer packaged goods, careers and education, and retail and entertainment through mobile, Web, and in-app content environments. The company was formerly known as IDI, Inc. and changed its name to Cogint, Inc. in September 2016. Cogint, Inc. is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

