Financial Consulate Inc. Sells 85,548 Shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF (SCHB)

Financial Consulate Inc. cut its stake in shares of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 32.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,548 shares during the period. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF makes up approximately 7.1% of Financial Consulate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Financial Consulate Inc. owned about 0.09% of SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF worth $12,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF by 88.5% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF by 82.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Roof Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF by 59.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter.

Get SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF alerts:

SCHB stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. 226,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,255. SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF has a one year low of $61.07 and a one year high of $71.36.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCHWAB STRATEGI/US BROAD MKT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.