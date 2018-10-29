Financial Comparison: Tempur Sealy International (TPX) & Luvu Brands (LUVU)

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) and Luvu Brands (OTCMKTS:LUVU) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tempur Sealy International and Luvu Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempur Sealy International 1 3 5 0 2.44 Luvu Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tempur Sealy International currently has a consensus target price of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 26.24%. Given Tempur Sealy International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tempur Sealy International is more favorable than Luvu Brands.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Luvu Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempur Sealy International $2.75 billion 0.90 $151.40 million $3.20 14.22 Luvu Brands $16.43 million 0.18 $140,000.00 N/A N/A

Tempur Sealy International has higher revenue and earnings than Luvu Brands.

Risk & Volatility

Tempur Sealy International has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luvu Brands has a beta of -5.04, meaning that its share price is 604% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tempur Sealy International and Luvu Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempur Sealy International 5.21% 120.57% 5.48% Luvu Brands 0.89% -6.76% 4.09%

Summary

Tempur Sealy International beats Luvu Brands on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. The company operates through two segments, North America and International. It provides mattresses, foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows and other accessories under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands. The company sells its products through third party retailers, including third party distribution, hospitality, and healthcare; and company-owned stores, e-commerce, and call centers, as well as offers Cocoon by Sealy branded products through online. It is also involved in licensing its Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands, technology, and trademarks to other manufacturers. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

Luvu Brands Company Profile

Luvu Brands, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets various wellness, lifestyle, and casual furniture products worldwide. The company provides sexual positioning furniture products under the brand name of Liberator; top-of-bed comfort pillows under the Avana brand name; and casual fashion furniture, child beanbags, teen and adult beanbags, outdoor loungers, loveseats, and daybeds under the brand name of Jaxx. It is also involved in the purchase and sale of products to retailers and mass merchants. The company markets its products directly through various Websites that include liberator.com, liberatorshop.com, theliberator.co.uk, jaxxliving.com, and avanacomfort.com, as well as through concept factory store, online mass merchants, and retail stores. The company was formerly known as Liberator, Inc. and changed its name to Luvu Brands, Inc. in November 2015. Luvu Brands, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

