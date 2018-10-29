Financial Comparison: FORESIGHT AUTON/S (FRSX) & Its Peers

FORESIGHT AUTON/S (NASDAQ: FRSX) is one of 193 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare FORESIGHT AUTON/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -$15.94 million -25.63 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors $1.77 billion $189.93 million -1.84

FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FORESIGHT AUTON/S. FORESIGHT AUTON/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FORESIGHT AUTON/S N/A -23.07% -19.56% FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors -4.13% -36.51% -0.87%

Volatility & Risk

FORESIGHT AUTON/S has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s peers have a beta of -19.59, indicating that their average stock price is 2,059% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of FORESIGHT AUTON/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for FORESIGHT AUTON/S and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FORESIGHT AUTON/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 FORESIGHT AUTON/S Competitors 1474 6984 13233 611 2.58

FORESIGHT AUTON/S presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 680.49%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 22.40%. Given FORESIGHT AUTON/S’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe FORESIGHT AUTON/S is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

FORESIGHT AUTON/S peers beat FORESIGHT AUTON/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

FORESIGHT AUTON/S Company Profile

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes stereo/quad-camera vision systems and V2X cellular-based solutions for the automotive industry in Israel. It develops advanced driver assistance systems for accident prevention, which are designed to provide real-time information about a vehicle's surroundings while in motion. The company was formerly known as Asia Development (A.D.B.M.) Ltd. and changed its name to Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in 2016. Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

